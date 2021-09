DECATUR — More than 400 Ameren Illinois customers in Decatur are without power after a limb removal project downed a power line.

The downed line is along East Garfield Avenue, between North Jasper Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The Ameren Illinois outage map indicates 405 customers are without power and offers no estimated time for when power will be restored. The outage started at 5:01 p.m. Thursday.