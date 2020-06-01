Downtown Decatur businesses board up windows

Looting was reported in several Central Illinois communities Sunday night and Monday morning. In Normal, a Target and Walmart store were raided. Peoria and Champaign also saw vandalism.

Locally, windows were broken at the Best Buy in Forsyth.Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown on Sunday said and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.