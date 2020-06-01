Downtown Decatur businesses board up windows

DECATUR — Crews on Monday boarded up windows of downtown Decatur businesses following unrest across the country.
Wood coverings were seen in place at the The Brass Horn and Del's Popcorn.
Looting was reported in several Central Illinois communities Sunday night and Monday morning. In Normal, a Target and Walmart store were raided. Peoria and Champaign also saw vandalism.
Locally, windows were broken at the Best Buy in Forsyth.Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown on Sunday said and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Police also responded to Boost Mobile on Jasper and Wood streets, where the store appears to have damaged. And police say two Lake Patrol office windows and a backhoe window were broken early Monday morning.
This story will be updated.
The NAACP Decatur Branch is holding a news conference to discuss the death of George Floyd and the safety of the community.
