DECATUR — The First Friday Gallery Walk scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. today has been postponed because of the weather/driving conditions.
The new date is 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10.
This affects all the downtown Decatur galleries, including the Decatur Area Arts Council, Gallery 510, and Blue Connection.
Timelapse shows Earth from the view of an ISS astronaut, and more of today's top videos
Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet, an earthquake in Syria has killed over 2,000 people, and more of today's top videos.
Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency as…
The earthquake’s epicenter may have been in south-eastern Turkey but its effects in Northern Syrian have made it the largest disaster of its k…
A Canadian man who was the subject of a dramatic water rescue off the coast of Oregon turned out to be wanted by police for a bizarre incident…
Thousands of visitors crowded the narrow bridges and canal banks of Venice on Saturday to watch a floating parade that marked the start of the…
The explosive popularity of The Last of Us, the video game-turned-HBO series where a fungal pathogen turns people into terrifying zombies, has…
Firefighters battled dozens of raging wildfires in Chile on Sunday, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in…
The craft, which Beijing says was a meteorological airship blown off course, was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean.
Fans of The Terminator movies found themselves on the edge of their seats when watching the unstoppable T-1000 robot in 'Terminator 2: Judgeme…