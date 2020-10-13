 Skip to main content
Drive-through flu clinic planned for Friday in Decatur
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be hosting a drive-through flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Anyone planning to attend needs to bring a photo ID and insurance card or information and should wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering, health officials said Tuesday. 

The clinic is for adults only and held at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. Attendees should enter on Orchard Street, head east and follow the signs to enter into the waiting line.

Anyone not able to attend the drive-through event can make an appointment by calling (217) 423-6988 ext. 1333.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

