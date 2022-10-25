Drive-thru flu clinic offered through Macon County Health Department

DECATUR — A drive-thru flu clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The clinic is available for people 18 years and older. Flublok vaccine will be used for those ages 18 through 64. Fluzone High Dose will be used for those over 65 years of age.

To enter the drive-thru, participants should arrive through Orchard Street heading east, then follow the signs to get in line.

Photo ID and insurance card or information are required. Patients should wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering.

For more information or if a person is not able to attend the clinic, call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.