DECATUR — Driver Atheree T. Chaney was described as “crying” and “scared” after a hit-and-run accident in Decatur that left a 6-year-old girl with a shattered pelvis and other broken bones and injuries.

Prosecutors accuse Chaney of driving away and failing to stop or make any attempt to help the severely injured child as she lay where she fell in the 1100 block of East Condit Street on the afternoon of June 7.

Instead, it’s alleged, Chaney fled to a nearby house where his girlfriend, the owner of the car, was visiting.

State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, questioning Decatur Police Officer Todd Cline in a Macon County Circuit Court preliminary hearing Wednesday, took the officer through what happened next.

“And when she (the girlfriend) went to speak to him he was crying, according to her, and ultimately indicted he had struck a little girl in the road?” asked Rueter. Cline said that was correct.

“And he indicated that he didn’t know what to do and, because he was scared, he had driven away, is that right?” The officer said that was what the girlfriend had told police in the wake of the crash.

Chaney is pleading not guilty to failure to render aid or give information after an injury accident and failing to report an accident involving injuries.

On cross-examination, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders asked Cline about evidence suggesting a video of the crash had been available. The officer said he was not aware there still was such a video, and said in any case it had not shown the incident but only the vehicle pulling into an alleyway afterward.

“Is there any video surveillance of the actual crash?” Sanders asked. “Not that I have ever seen, and I am sure it would have come out,” added Cline.

Asked how long after the girl was injured before police had traced and found Chaney, Cline estimated officers had tracked him down within the space of an hour once they had traced the ownership of the car he was driving.

Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try the defendant and ordered him to be back in court for a pretrial hearing May 23. The hit-and-run case, however, is far from Chaney’s only legal problems.

In September of 2020 he was sentenced to 24 months probation after pleading guilty to a charge of inflicting aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said Chaney had repeatedly stabbed a 25-year-old victim in an argument over crack cocaine. Police evidence had described the victim‘s facial injuries as so deep and severe that his teeth were visible through the wounds; Chaney had taken a plea deal that saw a charge of attempted murder dropped.

But records show Chaney was back in court again in March of 2022 charged with violating his probation. He had admitted the allegation and then, after his arrest in the injury accident case, failed to show up for a sentencing hearing scheduled for November 22.

Court records show he was found and arrested by April 10 and was sentenced to three years in prison when he appeared in court April 13, again pleading guilty to the probation violation.

The sentencing judge had ordered the start of the prison term delayed until after Wednesday’s preliminary hearing on the hit-and-run case.

