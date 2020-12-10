Driver goes around crossing arms, struck by oncoming train near Mattoon, officials say

"Luckily, the driver and passenger escaped without injury," Gaines said, reiterating that those on the Amtrak train were fine, too.

The driver was cited for going around the stop arm, Gaines said. The full crash report for this collision has not been completed by the police department.

Hilligoss said representatives from Amtrak and the Canadian National Railway also are involved in the investigation of the crash.

"The Mattoon Fire Department would like to remind everyone to obey train crossing signals and not drive around the safety arms blocking the tracks," Hilligoss said. "On intersections with no visual warning light, cautiously proceed after checking both directions for an approaching train."

According to tips on railway safety, Hilligoss said passenger trains can take more than 2,500 feet to stop. Even if the engineers observe a vehicle on the tracks, he said they will be unable to stop the train in time to avoid collisions.

Personnel from the Wabash Fire Protection District and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service were also dispatched to the scene of the crash.