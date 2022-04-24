Driver identified in fatal Decatur crash

DECATUR — The Decatur driver killed in a collision with a semi-truck has been named as Jason A. Mason, 53.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Mason was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 6:06 a.m. Friday.

“Mr. Mason suffered massive head and extremity trauma in a pickup truck versus semi-truck trailer collision in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street,” said Day.

Mason's pickup had crossed the center line of the road, according to a news release from the Decatur Police Department, and struck the trailer of the semi-truck around 5 a.m. as it headed in the opposite direction. The 57-year-old semi-truck driver was not listed as being injured.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Decatur Police Fatal Accident Investigation Team. The coroner is also awaiting results of routine toxicology screens and said an inquest is pending.

