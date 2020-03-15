Driver in fatal Interstate 72 wreck near Oreana, Argenta named

DECATUR — The driver killed after her car skidded on Interstate 72 and slammed into a concrete overpass wall was named Sunday as Kathryn Miller from Jamestown, Ohio.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday when the 23-year-old driver’s westbound car skidded on pavement slicked with ice and hit the overpass between the exits for Oreana and Argenta.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Macon County Coroner’s Office had pronounced Miller dead at the scene. Chief Deputy Coroner, Dee Coventry, said in a statement that Miller had died after sustaining “massive head and chest trauma” in the one-vehicle accident.

Sgt. Jason Brown with the Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier statement that several vehicles had slid off the interstate due to the slick conditions but no other crashes were logged. Westbound traffic on I-72 had been shut down for about a half hour while the accident site was cleared.

SUNDAY UPDATE: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.