Driver in fatal rollover crash near Macon identified

MACON — The driver killed in a rollover crash near Macon was identified Thursday as Joseph D. Baietto.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Baietto, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday after his body was found in a field around 8:15 a.m. on the south side of Andrew Street Road. The alarm had been raised by passing motorists who saw the wreckage.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Baietto’s sport utility vehicle had rolled several times and Baietto had been ejected and found some 60 feet from the vehicle. There were apparently no witnesses to how the crash happened.

Day said Baietto’s cause of death was “massive head and torso trauma.”

An inquest is pending and the coroner said he was awaiting the results of routine toxicology testing.

