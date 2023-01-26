Driver in fatal rollover crash near Macon identified

MACON — The driver killed in a rollover
crash near Macon was identified Thursday as Joseph D. Baietto.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Baietto, 32, was
pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday after his body was found in a field around 8:15 a.m. on the south side of Andrew Street Road. The alarm had been raised by passing motorists who saw the wreckage.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Baietto’s sport utility vehicle had rolled several times and Baietto had been ejected and found some 60 feet from the vehicle. There were apparently no witnesses to how the crash happened.
Day said Baietto’s cause of death was “massive head and torso trauma.”
Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
An inquest is pending and the coroner said he was awaiting the results of routine toxicology testing.
Photos Railroad wrecks after 1980
N&W wreck-10 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-12-1980 A train to St. Louis ended as a 20-car jumble in Blue Mound Sunday.
N&W wreck-11 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-12-1980 Sgt. R.E. Davis of Norfolk & Western Railway Co. police surveyed wreckage.
N&W wreck-12 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-12-1980 Workers this morning made repairs to the damaged track
DOug Gaumon
N&W wreck-13 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-13-1980 Twisted track, jumbled cars remained near Blue Mound on Monday
Doug Gaumon
N&W wrecks 1984.jpg
H&R file photo 11-1-1984 Train cars piled after derailment in Taylorville.
Gene Reed
train wrecks 1986.jpg
H&R file photo 4-5-1986 Cleanup work is continuing at the site of a train derailment near Findlay.
train wrecks 1989.jpg
H&R file photo 8-25-1989
train wrecks 1992.jpg
H&R file photo 9-13-1992 Illinois Central Railroad workers use a crane to life wheels from tanker car onto a flatbed semi-truck Saturday morning at the Pershing Road overpass after a railroad car fell off the tracks and landed on the hood of a passing car. Grover Miller of Decatur was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 10;46 a.m. Police think Miller suffered a heart attack.
train wrecks-2 1986.jpg
H&R file photo 4-5-1986 Cleanup work is continuing at the site of a trail derailment near Findlay.
Jan Abbott
Amtrak wrecks 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-13-1980 Federal and state railroad inspectators today were to begin surveying the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad track south from Champaign because of at least four accidents in the past week.
Amtrak wrecks 1983.jpg
H&R file photo 8-30-1983 Robert L. Endres of Lincoln died in this Amtrak train-car crash Monday in Elkhart
Stuart Wyneken
Amtrak wrecks 1988.jpg
H&R file photo 4-13-1988 The Chandler car was destroyed in the collision with an Amtrak train
Amtrak wrecks-2 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-8-1980 Farmer John Bolin: 'They were pretty lucky .. going fast that the cars stayed upright.' (Amtrak's Panama Limited)
Amtrak wrecks-3 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-13-1980 Rail officials watch the repaired track at Galton while Amtrak cars back over it.
Amtrak wrecks-4 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-8-1980 Rescuers swarm in to help passengers on an Amtrak train that crashed near Mattoon.
Bob Strongman
Amtrak wrecks-5 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-8-1980 An aerial view of the nine Amtrak cars that left the tracks near Humboldt.
Illinois Central wreck 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 12-24-1980 The ICG's ribbon of continuous welded rail was twisted into a bow the the CHristmas Eve derailment along Isabella Drive.
Ron Ernst
Illinois Central Wreck 1981.jpg
H&R file photo 5-17-1981 An ADM train derailed early Saturday afternoon on Brush College Road north of Faries Parkway. The train was carrying alcohol, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. No leakage of the tanker's contents was reported no one was injured. Cause of the accident could not be learned Saturday.
Illinois Central Wreck 1982.jpg
H&R file photo 12-2-1982 Damaged cars lie on ground and in water after derailment at Salt Creek.
Illinois Central Wreck-2 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 7-18-1980 Eight cars of an Illinois Central gulf Railroad train derailed near Illinoi 121 west of Heman about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, and Warrensburg and Latham fire department were called to the scene. Three of the eight derailed cars contained syrup, but according to Warrensburg Fire Chief Jim Williams no hazardous materials were involved. Though cars did not block Ill. 121 Williams said that cleanup crews may slow traffic in the area. No one was injured in the accident.
Illinois Central Wreck-3 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 7-18-1980 Eight cars of an Illinois Central gulf Railroad train derailed near Illinoi 121 west of Heman about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, and Warrensburg and Latham fire department were called to the scene. Three of the eight derailed cars contained syrup, but according to Warrensburg Fire Chief Jim Williams no hazardous materials were involved. Though cars did not block Ill. 121 WIlliams said that cleanup crews may slow traffic in the area. No one was injured in the accident.
Illinois Central wrecks 1981.jpg
H&R file photo 6-16-1981 Train engines derailed near Heman when a pickup turned onto the tracks. (Heman)
Illinois Central wrecks 1982.jpg
H&R file photo 12-2-1982 Damaged cars lie on ground and in water after derailment at Salt Creek. (Clinton)
Illinois Central Wrecks-2 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 12-24-1980 A dozen Illinois Central Gulf cars left the tracks Wednesday afternoon. (Isabella Drive)
Ron Ernst
Illinois Central wrecks-2 1981.jpg
H&R file photo 6-17-1981 Five crewmen escaped injury when four Illinois Central Gulf Railroad engines and three cars derailed.
Doug Gaumon
N&W wreck 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-30-1980 The aftermath of the Norfolk & Western Railway derailment May 18 is one of the more exciting things that have happened for a long time.
N&W wreck 1982.jpg
H&R file photo 4-23-1982 A Norfolk & Western Railway crane prepares to right the derailed tank car near Stonington.
Doug Gaumon
N&W wreck 1987.jpg
H&R file photo 5-5-1987 Overturned cars dumped part of their load of corn germ.
N&W wreck-2 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-19-1980 Train derailment near Palmer knocked down one silo and severly danaged two others.
Gene Reed
N&W wreck-2 1984.jpg
H&R file photo 11-1-1984 Toilet paper, being tossed into a salvage truck, was a casualty Wednesday when 16 cars of a Norfolk & Western train derailed.
Dick Zaker
N&W wreck-3 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-30-1980 A number of the wrecked cars spilled 600- pound copper inguts and there were piled along the street by the elevator.
R.E. Strongman
N&W wreck-4 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-30-1980 Many of the streets were lined with damaged cars, and piles of wheels and axles.
N&W wreck-5 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-30-1980 A 41-car section of a 69-unit train left the tracks at Palmer about 7 a.m. May 18.
N&W wreck-6 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-18-1980 View of railroad cars which rammed Farmers Grain Co. elevator in Palmer.
N&W wreck-7 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-19-1980 Twisted rail wreckage
Gene Reed
N&W wreck-8 1980.jpg
H&R file photo 5-19-1980 The 41-car derailment of a Norfolk & Western Railway freight train started in front of his house early Sunday.
N&W wreck-9 1980.jpg
H&R fille photos 5-12-1980 A tank car carrying ethyl acetate was patched but not before a dangerous chemical tank.
Herb Slodounik
Railroad accidents 1986.jpg
H&R file photo 5-22-1986 Cars in Missouri-Pacific train piled up in front of grain elevator in Nokomis.
Railroads accident 1988.jpg
H&R file photo 9-13-1988 Rescue workers rush Paul Arsenault to medical treatment Monday.
Larry Dailey
Railroads accidents 1987.jpg
H&R file photo 6-24-1987 Railroad worker looks after Clara Compton, who was hit by a train.
Herb Slodounik
Railroads accidents 1988.jpg
H&R file photo 4-25-1988 Crossing north of Edgewood, Ill. where a family of 4 was killed in a collision with the engine of an Amtrak train.
Railroads accidents 1992.jpg
H&R file photo 9-23-1992 Men believed to be members of a train crew gather near a mangled truck Tuesday morning in Long Creek. Herman F. Koshinski, 53, of Warrensburg, was in critical condition late Tuesday at St. Mary's Hospital after his truck was struck by a CSX train. The accident was near 70th Street and U.S. 36 near Sebens Concrete Products located on Rural route 7.
Dennis Magee
Railroads accidents-2 1987.jpg
H&R file photo 1-24-1987 Emergency personnel remove the body of Floyd Compton after train accident Friday.
Herb Slodounik
Railroads accidents-2 1988.jpg
H&R file photo 6-10-1988 Rescue workers remove the body of Thomas Law from a field near Niantic.
Railroads Centreville accident.jpg
H&R file photo undated Hazardous Materials accident Centreville, IL
Railroads Centreville accident-2.jpg
H&R file photo undated Hazardous Materials Centreville, IL
Railroads Centreville accident-3.jpg
H&R file photo undated Hazardous Material accident Centreville, IL
Railroads Centreville accident-4.jpg
H&R file photo undated Hazardous Material accident Centreville, IL
