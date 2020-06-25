You are the owner of this article.
Driver in I-72 wreck airlifted to hospital
Driver in I-72 wreck airlifted to hospital

HARRISTOWN — A crash that happened when a driver hit a deer closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 72 Thursday morning. 

Police in a statement said the driver of a 2016 Silver Toyota struck the deer in the roadway at milepost 132, veered off the south shoulder and hit a tree line.

Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said the driver was airlifted to a hospital. 

Eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 20 minutes during the crash investigation. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

