Driver in I-72 wreck airlifted to hospital

HARRISTOWN — A crash that happened when a driver hit a deer closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 72 Thursday morning.
Police in a statement said the driver of a 2016 Silver Toyota struck the deer in the roadway at milepost 132, veered off the south shoulder and hit a tree line.
Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said the driver was airlifted to a hospital.
Eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 20 minutes during the crash investigation.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
