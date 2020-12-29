Driver who crashed into Lake Decatur guardrail was trying to 'harm himself,' police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who smashed up a $24,000 car by deliberately crashing it into a guardrail around Lake Decatur was trying to “harm himself”, according to a police report.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 48-year-old man had stolen the car at 3 a.m. Christmas Day and roared off southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“(The man), while attempting to harm himself, intentionally drove the vehicle into the guardrail on the south side of the intersection with Martin Luther King and Lake Shore Drive, causing major damage to the vehicle and the guardrail,” reported Officer Justin Ziller.
“The owner of the vehicle … advised she had paid approximately $24,000 for the car.”
Ziller said the man’s driving license was revoked at the time of the crash. The affidavit did not list the man’s injuries but does say he was arrested at 4 a.m. Dec. 26 at 1800 East Lake Shore Drive, the address of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. He was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage and felony driving while revoked.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he was still in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he must post $2,500 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
