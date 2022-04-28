Driver who killed Shelbyville pedestrian gets a year in jail

SHELBYVILLE — A driver who hit and killed a Shelbyville pedestrian while driving at speeds police estimated at close to 100 mph was sentenced to a year in jail.

Briar W. True, 27, appeared for his sentencing in Shelby County Circuit Court Tuesday after being convicted of speeding in a bench trial in June.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said True, of Neoga, had plowed into 84-year-old Sidney Manning as he was crossing Illinois 16 close to the U.S. Army Corps Visitors Center at 5 a.m. June 4, 2020.

“(Police experts) estimated that True’s vehicle was traveling between 82 and 98mph at the point of impact,” said Kroncke. “The posted speed limit where the fatal accident occurred was 45mph.”

She said the yearlong sentence was the maximum available and was imposed after the judge in the case listened to victim impact statements from Manning’s family.

The state’s attorney said True has a criminal record that includes convictions for reckless driving, drug possession, driving under the influence and criminal damage.

But, in earlier comments to the Herald & Review, she had explained that the speeding charge was the most serious offense that could be sustained in the death of Manning.

“For a charge of reckless homicide or reckless driving, speed alone is insufficient for that charge; that’s what the case law in Illinois says,” Kroncke added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.