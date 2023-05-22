DECATUR — Intoxicated driver Demetric L. Deberry, who had been accused of deliberately ramming another vehicle, has been sent to prison for 2½ years.

Deberry’s case had been headed for trial but he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on May 8 and took a plea deal.

The Decatur man admitted one count of possession of a controlled substance in return for prosecutors dropping two sets of aggravated driving under the influence charges and a further count of driving while revoked.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the charges date to the night of Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of East Main Street. A 26-year-old driver had unknowingly clipped Deberry’s parked vehicle as he backed a pickup truck out of his driveway in the 1600 block of East Main Street, the slight collision sending Deberry into a rage.

Police said Deberry then pursued the truck and rammed it from behind twice before the other driver returned to his driveway. Officers were called and arrested Deberry after they found him trying to walk away from the scene.

“He was uncooperative and denied any involvement,” said Officer Cade Kyle, who signed the affidavit and gave evidence in court at a preliminary hearing.

He described Deberry as so intoxicated he had barely been able to stand and noted his license had already been revoked for a previous DUI conviction. Deberry also has three previous convictions for driving while revoked.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson