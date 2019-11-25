Drivers injured in head-on collision along Illinois 121

HERVEY CITY — The drivers of two cars involved in a head-on collision Monday along Illinois 121 near Hervey City were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Larry Auton said officers were called to the scene of the crash, which occurred near McDonald Road, at 3:43 p.m.

A 73-year-old Sullivan man and 58-year-old man from Moweaqua were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Auton said.

