Driving around in a deceased man's car

DECATUR — A Decatur man who helped himself to a dead man’s car, and had it parked in his front yard when the police showed up, is now facing a preliminary charge of burglary, a sworn affidavit said.

The 42-year-old suspect is quoted as telling Decatur Police that a friend had told him he had “located a key” for the 2022 model Ford Escape after its 67-year-old owner had recently died.

“(The man) described going with the other male subject to a residence,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Detective James Weddle.

“(The man) advised when they arrived at the house, the back sliding glass door was unlocked and they went inside. He said he ‘looked around’ inside the house, but did not take anything.”

But he changed his mind when he saw his friend fire-up the new Ford and drive it out of the garage, according to the affidavit. “(He) then described the male as telling him that he could have the Ford,” Weddle said.

“He said he took the Ford and drove it for several days before the police found it in his front yard.”

Weddle said the alarm about the theft had been raised by the dead man’s 71-year-old sister, who lives out of town and is tasked with winding up her brother’s affairs. She had visited Decatur June 13 to find her late brother’s home unlocked and his new car missing.

Police had started searching for the vehicle and located it the next day in the 1000 block of West King Street.

Macon County Jail records show he was released on the current charge August 2 after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.