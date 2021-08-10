Drugged and unconscious driver and passenger woken by police outside Forsyth mall

FORSYTH — Police had to wake up a drugged female driver and her male passenger before they could arrest them as they were both passed out in a vehicle parked outside the Hickory Point Mall, a sworn affidavit said.

The 32-year-old driver was discovered behind the wheel of the running car Friday evening with a syringe in her hand and what police described as blood on the needle.

“The passenger (aged 36)... was also unconscious with multiple needles in his lap,” said Deputy Trevor Rigg, who signed the affidavit. “(Driver and passenger) were woken up by knocking on the glass and asked to exit the vehicle.”

Rigg said the passenger was found to have five active warrants against him and is quoted as admitting to police he used heroin. The affidavit did not say what the warrants were issued for.

Rigg said the driver failed various field sobriety tests and her drivers license had been suspended since July of 2019. A search of the vehicle turned up two pieces of foil holding meth along with a bag of a crystalline substance later identified as meth and a syringe loaded with what proved to be the same drug.

The male passenger was booked on a preliminary charge of meth possession while the female driver was also charged with the same offense. In addition, she was booked on further charges of driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license.

A check of Macon County Jail records on Tuesday showed that she remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $10,000, meaning she must post a bond of $1,000 to be released. Her passenger also remained in custody with bail set at $55,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

