Drunk driver caused fatal head-on crash, Decatur jury rules

DECATUR — After debating for nearly 30 minutes, a coroner’s jury Wednesday decided that an intoxicated Decatur woman had caused the homicidal death of another driver in a head-on collision.

The Macon County jurors had been told that Kesha L. Selvy’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit for driving when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the other car driven by Taylor Ryan William Lindsay of Kincaid.

The jurors then returned a verdict of accidental death in the case of Selvy.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Oct. 22 on East Grand Avenue, 200 feet east of the intersection with Clinton Street. Both Selvy, 31, and Lindsay, 26, had to be cut free of the wreckage by firefighters and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury had earlier heard testimony from Decatur police Officer Justin Ziller, a member of the department’s fatal accident investigation team and an expert in crash reconstruction.

Ziller told the jurors there had been no witnesses to the crash which happened as Selvy was eastbound on Grand Avenue and Lindsay had been westbound.

“At this time we believe Selvy crossed the centerline, striking Lindsay head-on,” Ziller said.

“We determined this from markings on the roadway that could only have been attributed to one vehicle crossing the centerline. And the impact took place in the left lane of the westbound traffic, therefore indicating that Selvy’s vehicle was the one that crossed the centerline.”

Macon County Coroner Michael Day then asked Ziller: “This was a pretty devastating crash, was it not?”

“Yes, it was,” the officer replied. “Both driver’s doors had to be removed by the fire department for the extraction of both individuals.”

Day had also asked about the speeds involved and Ziller said that aspect of the crash was still under investigation. He said the police department has equipment that can retrieve such information from vehicles, but the cars involved in this crash, dating from 2001 and 2007, were too old for the technology to work.

Ziller said such information can be retrieved by the vehicle manufacturers and police had sent in requests for assistance and were still waiting for responses.

Day told the jurors that Lindsay’s blood toxicology report had come back clean, with no trace of alcohol, narcotics or medications.

