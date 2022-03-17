Drunk man on Decatur hospital snow pile gets pepper-sprayed, police say

DECATUR — A drunk man who was seen slumped on top of a snow mound in the parking lot of Decatur Memorial Hospital later threatened security guards with a knife and had to be pepper-sprayed, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened on the evening of Feb. 10 and the 63-year-old man was booked on two preliminary counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit said two DMH guards had been alerted to the man on the snow mound in the parking lot in the south-east area of the hospital campus. One 54-year-old guard later found him in the sidewalk of the 200 block of West McKinley Avenue and had tried to warn him not to trespass on private property.

The affidavit describes the man as not being “receptive” to the guard’s warning and the guard summoned a 51-year-old colleague to assist him in dealing with the incident. The man remained seated on the sidewalk and the affidavit said the guards became convinced he was so drunk he was not capable of looking after himself in temperatures that hovered around freezing.

“(The man) expressed that he wanted to be left alone and that he possessed a pocket knife and would use it,” the affidavit said. “As (the guards) continued to speak to him, he positioned himself on his knees and displayed an open knife with an outreached arm as he again stated that he was not afraid to use the knife.”

The guards were only standing several feet away from the man and, fearing for their safety, shot the man with pepper spray “causing (him) to disarm himself,” according to the affidavit.

Police later arrived and arrested the man, seizing a pocket knife with a five inch blade. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $5,000, requiring a $500 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

