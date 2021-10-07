Drunken Decatur man takes terrified kids on 80 mph car ride on city streets, prosecutors say

DECATUR — A drunken Decatur man took two young children on a terrifying late night car ride as he careened along residential streets at speeds topping more than 80 mph, prosecutors allege.

A police patrol gave chase and a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers caught up with driver George L. Austin in time to see him climb out of his car and drop an empty pint bottle of brandy onto the ground.

“In the backseat of George’s Lincoln were two children (boys aged 8 and 10),” said Officer Christopher Skalon, who signed the affidavit. “The children appeared frightened, and were screaming.”

Austin, 43, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing where he denied three counts of aggravated driving under the influence. He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing children to be endangered and driving while his license was already revoked.

The sworn affidavit said the case dates back to just before 12 a.m. on July 16 when Austin had gotten into an argument with his 29-year-old fiancé.

“... During which George woke up (the) children and told her he was going to Milwaukee,” said Skalon. “She stated she tried to convince George not to drive anywhere, especially with the children, due to his level of intoxication.”

The woman said he left anyway and she followed him in her car. “She stated she started following George due to her concern for the children,” Skalon added. “She stated George started driving recklessly by driving extremely fast and taking fast/sharp turns.”

Skalon said he watched Austin’s car rocket past him on Grand Avenue at a speed he estimated to be faster than 60 mph. “The Lincoln continued to accelerate on Grand and reached estimated speeds in excess of 80 mph in the 35 mph zone,” said the officer.

He described Austin as having a strong smell of liquor on his breath and said he was uncooperative with officers while continuously stating he “wanted us to take him to jail.”

Evidence against Austin was given in court by Officer Austin Clark, who was cross-examined by defense attorney Michelle Sanders. “Did Mr. Austin submit to any preliminary breath testing or evidentiary breath testing?” she asked.

“I don’t believe so,” Clark replied.

“Did an officer obtain a warrant to get a blood draw so that you could have an accurate indication of the concentration (of alcohol) in his system?” asked Sanders.

“Not to my knowledge,” replied Clark.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Austin on all of the charges and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 1. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that Austin remained in custody with bail set at $5,000, meaning he must post a bond of $500 to be released.

