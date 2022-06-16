Drunken man charged after beating teenage boy in Macon bar, police report

MACON — A 16-year-old boy who objected to the way a drunken man was shoving his mother around in a Macon bar was beaten to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head, police report.

The 32-year-old assailant from Cerro Gordo fled the scene after the attack on June 12. But he was seen driving by the bar a short time later while police were still on scene taking a report of the incident.

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police Department describes the man fleeing with officers in pursuit and then pulling over, and running again, before the pursuit was terminated as he fled into Shelby County.

But the affidavit said he had been located later that night by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Blue Mound officer was on hand to arrest him at 8:30 p.m. at the Macon County Jail.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. A check of jail records Thursday showed he was released June 13 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

The affidavit quotes the victim, whose version of events was supported by several witnesses, describing how he was repeatedly “smacked and punched” after objecting to the way his 38-year-old mother had been shoved.

“And at one point (the boy) was on the ground while (the man) was kicking his head,” the affidavit said.

“(The boy) and witnesses advised that both he and his girlfriend then tried to leave the scene, however (the man) got in his truck and followed him, attempting to ‘ram’ him while going over the railroad tracks by the bar.”

Police said they later checked the boy for injuries and noted scrapes, cuts and other wounds consistent with his description of what had happened.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

