 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DUI campaign in Decatur nets 16 arrests, police report

  • 0

DECATUR — A stepped-up effort by police to get drunk and impaired drivers off Decatur roads over the holidays resulted in 16 offenders being arrested.

An update from Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said increased patrols hit the roads between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2. Another nine citations were issued for speeding offenses, he reported.

DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car

“We can’t stress enough: impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior and it puts the driver, passengers and all road users at risk,” Hagemeyer added. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on.”

People are also reading…

On average, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show that more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 through 2020 in alcohol-related crashes.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nativities from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News