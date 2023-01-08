DUI campaign in Decatur nets 16 arrests, police report

DECATUR — A stepped-up effort by police to get drunk and impaired drivers off Decatur roads over the holidays resulted in 16 offenders being arrested.

An update from Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said increased patrols hit the roads between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2. Another nine citations were issued for speeding offenses, he reported.

“We can’t stress enough: impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior and it puts the driver, passengers and all road users at risk,” Hagemeyer added. “The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head-on.”

On average, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show that more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 through 2020 in alcohol-related crashes.

