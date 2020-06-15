DUI crackdown in Decatur already underway in run-up to July 4 holiday

DECATUR — Police in Decatur are asking drivers to leave their car keys at home if they plan to celebrate July 4 with “alcohol, marijuana or other drugs” and warn increased patrols are already on the look-out for impaired motorists.
A news release from Decatur police Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said the July 4 safety campaign actually got rolling on Monday. Hagemeyer said it will run through the early morning hours of July 6 to target the three summer weekends leading up and after Independence Day.
“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” added Hagemeyer. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs. Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.”
The Decatur police effort is part of a DUI crackdown involving more than 200 police and sheriff’s departments and the state police throughout Illinois. It’s funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds assigned for traffic safety.
Hagemeyer said partiers must designate a sober driver and hand them the car keys, or use a taxi, mass transit or ride-sharing to get around or go home. He urges people to stop anyone from driving they know is impaired, and to pull over and call 911 if they come across a driver who appears to be drunk. And he said seat belts are “your best defense against an impaired driver.”
The police action on driving under the influence comes in the wake of a June 1 Decatur collision that took the lives of four passengers and later saw the driver booked on a preliminary charge of DUI. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
