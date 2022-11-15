DUI driver denies ramming pickup that hit his car

DECATUR — When Decatur driver Demetric L. Deberry’s car was clipped in an accident by a pickup truck, prosecutors say it was Deberry who was deservedly arrested and later charged.

Deberry is accused of pursuing the pickup truck and ramming it twice on the night of Oct. 22 before Decatur police arrived on the scene. Police reports said the 38-year-old man was so drunk he could hardly stand and his license was already revoked for a previous DUI conviction and three further convictions for driving while revoked.

Deberry appeared Nov. 9 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked and criminal damage. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him on all counts.

Giving evidence at the hearing, Officer Cade Kyle quotes the 26-year-old pickup driver as admitting he had accidentally struck Deberry’s car which had been partially blocking his driveway in the 1600 block of East Main Street.

He then drove off without stopping and Kyle, under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said the pickup driver reported his vehicle had been pursued and rammed from behind twice.

Police were alerted and the driver discovered damage to the back of his truck when he pulled onto his driveway a short time later. Kyle said officers found Deberry walking away from the scene and he was “uncooperative and denied any involvement.”

But Kyle said the pickup driver had a doorbell surveillance camera which had captured him striking the car as he left his driveway and then Deberry driving off after him.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, got the officer to confirm that the pickup driver had initially collided with the parked car as he left his driveway. “He doesn’t stay, he essentially leaves the scene of an accident himself?” she asked.

“He does, but he said it's because he didn’t notice (at the time) that he had struck the vehicle,” replied Kyle.

Sanders went on to ask if any of the alleged ramming incidents were captured on any kind of surveillance video, and Kyle said they were not.

In response to more questions, the officer said Deberry failed a field sobriety test, which was recorded on body cam video, but his blood alcohol level had not been taken.

After ruling there was probable cause to try the defendant, Forbes ordered him to appear back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 27. Deberry remained Tuesday in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $80,000, requiring him to post a bond of $8,000 to be released.