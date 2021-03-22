East Condit Street house fire under investigation

DECATUR — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Condit Street Sunday night is under investigation.

Decatur Fire Department responded to the call at about 9:40 p.m. and the first crews there found light smoke coming out of the back of the house, officials said in a statement.

Firefighters broke open a back door and were able to quickly put out the flames, the statement said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire damaged one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

From the Archives: A look back at the Decatur firefighters through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.