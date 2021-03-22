 Skip to main content
East Condit Street house fire under investigation
East Condit Street house fire under investigation

house fire 1 032221.JPEG

CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Condit Street Sunday night is under investigation. 

Decatur Fire Department responded to the call at about 9:40 p.m. and the first crews there found light smoke coming out of the back of the house, officials said in a statement. 

house fire 2 032221.JPEG

A house fire in the 1400 block of East Condit Street Sunday night is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department responded to the call at about 9:40 p.m. and the first crews there found light smoke coming out of the back of the house, officials said in a statement.

Firefighters broke open a back door and were able to quickly put out the flames, the statement said. 

Fire damaged one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the building. 

The State Fire Marshal  is assisting with the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

