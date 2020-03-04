Ecologist, ex-pitcher for Bradley University team among dead in Lincoln plane crash
Ecologist, ex-pitcher for Bradley University team among dead in Lincoln plane crash

LINCOLN — One of them loved baseball and flying. Another loved the great outdoors. Without a doubt, those who loved them spent Wednesday in mourning as they grappled with the loss of three men who perished when their small plane crashed onto an Illinois highway just outside Lincoln.

The Illinois State Police on Wednesday identified the victims as pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana.

The plane had departed from Bloomington and crashed at 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the interstate crosses state routes 10-121. Authorities have not released a probable cause.

As previously reported, authorities continue to examine wreckage and records, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board leading the investigation.

Mitch Janssen

Janssen

Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center, Bloomington.

Synergy, 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Mitch Janssen

Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University in 2019.

At Bradley, he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team. As a senior in 2019, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks, before ending the season 25th with the third-best season earned run average in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletics.

Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.

He was based out of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

Bradley University Athletics released the following statement on Facebook: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”

Kevin Chapman

Chapman earned his master’s degree from Utah State University in 2016, working as a graduate student researcher in the Fish Ecology Lab and studying ecology and watershed sciences.

Kevin Chapman

Chapman

According to the Fish Ecology Lab website, Chapman worked as an ecologist with Shoener Environmental Inc. after graduation. Shoener’s Midwest Field Office is located in Champaign.

Destroyed on impact

The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels. Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.

Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said the plane was downed at mile marker 126. No other vehicles were involved.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash

Chapman_Kevin.jpg

Chapman

 UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
kevin chapman_circle.jfif
LINKEDIN
