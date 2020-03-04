Ecologist, ex-pitcher for Bradley University team among dead in Lincoln plane crash

LINCOLN — One of them loved baseball and flying. Another loved the great outdoors. Without a doubt, those who loved them spent Wednesday in mourning as they grappled with the loss of three men who perished when their small plane crashed onto an Illinois highway just outside Lincoln.

The Illinois State Police on Wednesday identified the victims as pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana.

The plane had departed from Bloomington and crashed at 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the interstate crosses state routes 10-121. Authorities have not released a probable cause.

As previously reported, authorities continue to examine wreckage and records, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board leading the investigation.

Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center, Bloomington.