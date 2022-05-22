 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edinburg woman dies in Sangamon County crash

EDINBURG — A 38-year-old Edinburg woman was killed in the early hours of Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Sangamon County.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Boyd Farm Road, according to a news release from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

“The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” Allmon added.

The coroner said an autopsy would be performed Monday and the fatality remains under investigation by his office and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

