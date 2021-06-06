Effingham man dies after UTV accident

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man from Effingham died after he hit a tree while driving an utility terrain vehicle in Fayette County Saturday night.

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Stephen McEvers, 37, was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR side-by-side UTV, traveling west on East 2000 Avenue approaching U.S. Highway 51 in Fayette County.

"The driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road to the right and struck a tree," the report stated.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The crash happened after 11 p.m. Saturday. McEvers was fatally injured and died at the scene.

This crash is under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.