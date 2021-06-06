Effingham man dies after UTV accident

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man from Effingham died after he hit a tree while driving an utility terrain vehicle in Fayette County Saturday night.
According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Stephen McEvers, 37, was driving a 2018 Polaris RZR side-by-side UTV, traveling west on East 2000 Avenue approaching U.S. Highway 51 in Fayette County.
"The driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road to the right and struck a tree," the report stated.
The crash happened after 11 p.m. Saturday. McEvers was fatally injured and died at the scene.
This crash is under investigation.
