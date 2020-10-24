 Skip to main content
Effingham woman dies in head-on crash with semitruck
Effingham woman dies in head-on crash with semitruck

EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police responded to a fatal crash around 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 40, a quarter mile west of Outer Belt West in Effingham County.

According to the police report, 67-year-old Deborah Hendricks of Effingham died after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semitruck. The driver of the semitruck, Jeremy Davenport, 26, of Quincy, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hendricks' vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 40 when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head on with the oncoming semitruck. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane of U.S. 40.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

