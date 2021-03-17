Eight new COVID cases in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have been 9,707 cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic, with total deaths in that time period at 182.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,655 new and probable cases statewide on Wednesday, with 17 additional COVID-related deaths. The state has reported 1,213,765 cases so far, including 20,988 deaths.
