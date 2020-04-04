Electrical fire reported at Decatur apartment building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — An electrical issue caused a small fire in an apartment building at 333 E. Center St. late Friday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Concord Apartments at about 11 p.m. for a fire alarm and found smoke in a stairwell, according to a Decatur Fire Department incident reporter.

"The first arriving crew extinguished a small fire started by an overheated light ballast," the report said.

No injuries were reported.

The Decatur Housing Authority operates the building.

