Electrical fire reported at Decatur apartment building
DECATUR — An electrical issue caused a small fire in an apartment building at 333 E. Center St. late Friday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Concord Apartments at about 11 p.m. for a fire alarm and found smoke in a stairwell, according to a Decatur Fire Department incident reporter.

"The first arriving crew extinguished a small fire started by an overheated light ballast," the report said.

No injuries were reported.

The Decatur Housing Authority operates the building.

