Electrical fire reported at Decatur apartment building

DECATUR — An electrical issue caused a small fire in an apartment building at 333 E. Center St. late Friday.
Fire crews were dispatched to the Concord Apartments at about 11 p.m. for a fire alarm and found smoke in a stairwell, according to a Decatur Fire Department incident reporter.
"The first arriving crew extinguished a small fire started by an overheated light ballast," the report said.
No injuries were reported.
The Decatur Housing Authority operates the building.
