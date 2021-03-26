Eligibility for Tuesday vaccine clinic in Decatur expanded to those 18 and older

DECATUR — People over the age of 18 who live or work in Macon County can sign up for Moderna vaccine shot to be given Tuesday, March 30, on the campus of Richland Community College.
The clinic will be held at the National Sequestration Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. Those who sign up will need to be available for a second shot on Tuesday, April 27, for a second dose.
Call 217-718-6205 or visit https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/3ec09587-25d9-41cd-b0b7-1a3b18e899c4/ to schedule an appointment. The phone number can be called between the hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
