Employee near Lincoln plane crash: 'You could see the smoke'

LINCOLN — The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.

"You could see the smoke," said Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln.

Coit-Remington said her daughter called 911.

The business is near Interstate 55 and state Route 121.

Three people were killed when the plane crashed into a median on Interstate 55 and burst into flames.

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. near milepost 126 in Logan County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Federal investigators are determining what caused the crash.