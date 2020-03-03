Employee near Lincoln plane crash: 'You could see the smoke'
Employee near Lincoln plane crash: 'You could see the smoke'

Wendy Coit-Remington, store manager for the Dunkin Donuts, 3089 Woodlawn Rd in Lincoln, describes how she saw smoke shortly after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.

LINCOLN — The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields. 

"You could see the smoke," said Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln. 

Coit-Remington said her daughter called 911. 

The business is near Interstate 55 and state Route 121.

Three people were killed when the plane crashed into a median on Interstate 55 and burst into flames. 

The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. near milepost 126 in Logan County. 

Federal investigators are determining what caused the crash. 

Watch the video:

