Employee near Lincoln plane crash: 'You could see the smoke'

LINCOLN — The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.
"You could see the smoke," said Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln.
Coit-Remington said her daughter called 911.
The business is near Interstate 55 and state Route 121.
Three people were killed when the plane crashed into a median on Interstate 55 and burst into flames.
The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:49 a.m. near milepost 126 in Logan County.
You have free articles remaining.
Federal investigators are determining what caused the crash.
Watch the video: