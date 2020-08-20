Enemy is close: Moultrie Co. Health Department impacted by COVID-19 exposure

SULLIVAN — Add the Moultrie County Health Department to the list of places directly impacted by coronavirus exposure.
“Sometimes the enemy is closer than one thinks,” officials said at the outset of a news release announcing operation changes in response to a COVID-19 exposure in its office.
“It is essential that we continue to serve our county to the best of our ability during this critical period,” said Administrator Angela Hogan.
For the safety of those the department serves and to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 transmission, the health department building will be closed to the public through Thursday, Aug. 27. Until then, the health department will remain partially staffed and available for calls during regular business hours.
Staff and services will remain available as feasible by phone from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call (217) 728-4114 to schedule an appointment or to obtain immunization records, information or other assistance.
“To every person in Moultrie County, the MCHD Staff greatly appreciates your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” Hogan said. “We are in this battle together, and our staff will continue to do our part to assist you in every way possible. Please do your part to protect each other and reduce the burden which COVID-19 places on our residents, schools, businesses and communities.”
Last week, Moultrie County was placed at “warning level” for a resurgence of COVID-19.
The warning level designation means those counties have surpassed a threshold for at least two coronavirus indicators, such as the number of deaths, weekly hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like illness and availability of intensive care beds.
The Moultrie County Health Department in a statement said the change was related to an increase in cases from Aug. 2-8, "all of which are community-based transmission and unrelated to any known outbreak."
