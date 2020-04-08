Enjoy the warmth while you can: Storms, lower temperatures coming to Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning the public of thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon.
"Very large hail, along with damaging winds, are the primary concerns," the weather site stated. "However, a few tornadoes are also possible."
The daytime hours will have temperatures in the 80s before the storms move into the area.
The rest of the week and weekend will see falling temperatures, ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s, with northwest winds gusting from 35 to 40 mph beginning Thursday, causing travel difficulties for high profile vehicles.
"Temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing Thursday night, and again Monday night," the weather website stated. "This may damage sensitive vegetation."
