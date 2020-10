Event to honor late Macon County Sheriff Roger Walker Jr.

DECATUR — The late Macon County Sheriff Roger Walker Jr. will be honored at a memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at The INC. Spot, 269 W. Eldorado St. in Decatur.

Walker was the first African-American sheriff elected in Illinois. He later was director of the state's Department of Corrections, after serving in the sheriff's department for 30 years.

He died in 2012 at the age of 63.

In 2017, a portion of Illinois 48 was dedicated as the Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road, with signage installed at Mound Road.

Sponsored by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, the Nov. 5 event will include a butterfly release, and masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The Chamber also will announce plans for a memorial for Walker.