Ex-husband accused of stealing former Decatur wife's jewelry and cash

DECATUR — An ex-husband who walked into his former wife’s unlocked home just after midnight
stole jewelry worth $5,000 and $1,500 in cash, according to police.
A sworn affidavit said the 55-year-old woman found her ex-husband sitting on her bed before he fled her residence on North Edward Street.
Decatur Police Officer Gregory Clark, who signed the affidavit, said the woman immediately started checking for
missing items and discovered the jewelry — a silver and diamond bracelet and a silver and diamond necklace — were gone from her nightstand.
“(She) also advised he had stolen approximately $1,500 from her as well,” said Clark. “The money had been tucked in a box that was underneath the night stand.”
Clark said the ex-wife had an active order of protection against the man, who is forbidden from coming within 500 feet of either her or her home.
Clark said the incident happened Feb. 12 and police found and arrested the man on March 8. He was booked on preliminary charges of residential burglary and violation of an order of protection.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
