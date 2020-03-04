Ex-pitcher for Bradley team among dead in Lincoln plane crash

Mitch Janssen

Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University in 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

At Bradley, he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team. As a senior in 2019, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks, before ending the season 25th with the third-best season earned run average in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletics.

Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.

He was based out of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

Bradley University Athletics released the following statement on Facebook: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”

Destroyed on impact