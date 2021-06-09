Exes charged in violent Decatur street fight

DECATUR — A violent confrontation between an ex-Decatur boyfriend and girlfriend led to a vehicle ramming and a liquor bottle being hurled through a car window, according to Decatur police.

A sworn affidavit said the trouble happened at 10 p.m. on the night of May 21 roughly 18 hours after the 34-year-old boyfriend had broken up with his girlfriend, 24, and walked out of her home.

The affidavit said the ex-girlfriend caught-up with her boyfriend while he was in a car being driven by his new girlfriend at the intersection of North Water Street and East Mound Road.

The ex-girlfriend is accused of hurling objects at the car before her ex-boyfriend got out and tried to tell her to go away, according to the affidavit. “...However, the (ex-girlfriend) proceeded to ram the open passenger door with the front end of her vehicle,” according to police Officer Megan Welge, who signed the affidavit.

The ex-boyfriend said that had injured his leg and he was treated at the scene for his wounds. The ex-girlfriend was also treated for cuts after she said she had been hit by glass shards from a “Don Julio liquor bottle” which the man had thrown through her driver’s side window.

“(He) admitted to throwing the liquor bottle, but advised he had done so to ‘save himself’ as (his ex-girlfriend) had hit him with her car,” added Welge.

Both parties involved were booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal damage and both were later released on personal recognizance bonds, which do not require cash payments.

Their bond conditions order them to stay away from each other. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

