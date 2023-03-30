DECATUR — The city of Decatur will conduct a prescribed burn near the Lake Decatur dam at noon Thursday, March 30, city officials announced in a news release.

The burn will take place on the city property located south of the Lake Decatur dam on the west side of U.S. 51. The property is commonly referred to as the old Corley landfill.

Projected weather conditions for Thursday created prime conditions for the burn, according to the news release. City officials said the burn "will be conducted in the safest manner possible" and that the Decatur Fire Department has been notified.

The city also noted the burn at the old Corley landfill should produce "significantly less smoke" and last for a shorter amount of time than its last prescribed burn at the Oakley Sediment Basin.

