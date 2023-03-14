DECATUR — Macon County residents may see thick black smoke east of Decatur throughout the day Wednesday, March 15, as a prescribed burn occurs at the city's sediment storage basin.

The city of Decatur said in a news release that it will remove unwanted vegetation from the site through the prescribed burn, which should occur barring any unexpected weather change.

The vegetation burns very hot and produces thick black smoke that can be alarming to the public, the release said. City officials want to assure residents there are no hazardous materials on site.

This burn will be conducted by certified and experienced individuals. The goal is to keep smoke from blowing toward homes, roadways, and other smoke-sensitive areas, the release said.

The Oakley Sediment Basin is located at 6705 Angle Crossing Road in Oakley. The area is about 500 acres with remnants of the lake's sediment removed during a recent dredging project.

For more information, call the Watershed and Lake Management Office at 217-424-2834.

