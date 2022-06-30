Extraordinary scenes in court as accused Decatur man is arraigned

DECATUR — Amid extraordinary scenes, Patrick A. Hutton, the Decatur man accused of firing a gun while being chased by police and who was shot at after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer, was arraigned on multiple felony charges Thursday.

Judge Rodney Forbes had been warned by Macon County Jail corrections officers that Hutton’s behavior was erratic, and that became obvious as soon as he was led handcuffed into the courtroom.

Surrounded by a semi-circle of seven corrections and court security officers, the 26-year-old defendant stood with his head bowed and refused to tell the judge his age.

“I am scared to talk, I am scared to do anything,” he told Forbes.

“All you’ve got to do is tell me your age at this point,” the judge replied.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I can’t,” Hutton said. “I’m scared.”

Forbes then proceeded to outline the charges against him, which include the aggravated assault of a peace officer, three counts of armed violence and being a felon in possession of a 9mm handgun. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing police and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

As the court hearing continued, Hutton gradually began to bend his body further and further forward as he stood before the judge until he was bent in half at the waist with his head pointing toward the floor.

Forbes asked him if he wanted the court to appoint a public defender to represent him or whether he wanted time to hire his own lawyer. No answer came.

“We’ll show the defendant refused to answer, that he is bent over, his hands are cupped around his ears and he is visually trembling,” noted the judge. “I want to show I have a bona fide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial.”

Forbes then appointed the public defender’s office to represent Hutton and ordered a mental evaluation before a court hearing July 20.

Hutton, by now sobbing, could be heard saying “don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me” as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit about the case said Officer Tanner Brummitt had encountered Hutton on the night of June 23 while waiting in his squad car for a red light at the intersection of North Jasper and East Eldorado streets.

Brummitt said he saw Hutton sitting in the driver’s seat of a nearby car holding a gun in his right hand pointing at the car’s ceiling. Hutton accelerated away westbound on East Eldorado and fled as the officer said he activated his emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop.

“...I observed him point the handgun out of the driver's side window. I then heard a loud ‘pop’ which I believed to be consistent with a single gunshot,” the officer said in the affidavit

Brummitt said the chase hit speeds of more than 67 mph as other police units arrived to assist. At one point an officer was stopped at the intersection of West King Street and North Park Place as Hutton barreled toward them.

“Patrick pointed the handgun toward the DPD officer as he drove by the officer and squad car, resulting in shots being fired at Patrick’s vehicle,” Brummitt said.

Hutton escaped injury and finally came to a stop in the 500 block of North Fairview Avenue. Brummitt said Hutton was holding the gun to the right side of his head but finally threw it out of the car window and was arrested.

Hutton was quoted as telling officers “There was a war going on” and that he “Wanted to kill himself because he knew how he would be treated.”

Brummitt said Hutton’s gun had a hollow point bullet in the chamber but no magazine inserted; two magazines were found in a compartment inside his car. Police also seized 23 grams of pills that tested positive for meth.

A check of court records shows that Hutton is not allowed to own a gun as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to a charge of robbery as part of a deal that saw four alternate counts of murder and a charge of armed robbery dismissed. He had been sentenced to four years in prison.

He remains held in jail on the current charges with his bail set at $2.5 million, requiring him to post a bond of $250,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

