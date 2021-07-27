Facebook sleuthing leads to clash with Decatur woman's boyfriend, police say

DECATUR — Police report a series of violent events erupted after a Decatur woman discovered her boyfriend had been chatting to other women on Facebook.

She had sneaked a look at his Facebook page while he was in the bathroom and then confronted him, a sworn Decatur police affidavit said.

He responded by locking both hands around her throat. “(She) advised that he did this for approximately one minute before he let go and, during being choked, she was unable to breathe,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer James Pinney.

The man was then described as holding her in a hug to try and prevent her from walking out during the confrontation on the afternoon of July 17, but she managed to get away from him. “(She) stated that she got upset so she went to his vehicle … and she grabbed bricks and began damaging windows on the vehicle,” added Pinney.

“She advised he came outside and grabbed her by the neck with both hands from behind and choked her and then threw her on the ground. She stated she couldn’t breathe while being choked by him.”

While this melee was going on, the woman’s sister was described as intervening, first to stop her sister from smashing the car windows and then to try and save her from being assaulted. She is quoted as telling police the man grabbed her by the arms and the back of her legs and threw her to the ground; Pinney said both women were left with lacerations and other injuries.

The affidavit quotes the boyfriend telling police he had first grabbed his girlfriend of three years “to give her a hug and keep her from leaving so they could talk”. He said she began twisting to get away and he had locked her in a “full nelson” but then let her go. He didn’t mention strangling her but said he had picked her up by the neck to stop her damaging his car; he described the sister as wrestling with him before he ended up “putting her on the ground.”

He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, battery and domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he is free on bail of $7,500, having posted a $750 bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

