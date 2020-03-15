Facing coronavirus, Macon County law enforcement adjust policies

Throughout the state, some courthouses have cancelled tours, postponed trials or plan to limit the number of jurors called for duty; some hearings may be held by teleconference or video.

In McLean County, inmate contact with the outside world already was limited. A glass window separated friends and family from inmates during visits. Sheriff Jon Sandage said new rules mean visits must be conducted remotely, such as through a video link.

Attorneys still can meet with inmates, but can use a video link or sit behind a glass window. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.

“These changes will be in place until April 10 at which time the current situation will be assessed,” Sandage said.

Macon County enacted similar restrictions Friday. "We will be continuously monitoring this constant evolving situation and the visitations will be reinstated as soon as it has been determined it is safe to do so," Brown said.

Brown said the jail has dealt with other serious public health risks in the past, such as tuberculosis, but the scale and rapid spread of coronavirus makes it a unique challenge.