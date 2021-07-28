Fallen officer's widow brings message of respect and support of police to Decatur

DECATUR — Fueled by grief and determination to make a difference in a world that claimed the life of her policeman husband Chris Oberheim, his widow Amber Oberheim brought her message of love and respect for law enforcement officers to Decatur Wednesday evening.

“We need to start supporting our law enforcement officers," she said. "We need to show up in ways for them that we have not for quite some time. They show up for us every day. The protect and serve us every day. We need to return the favor to them."

The occasion was the latest in a concert series hosted at the Decatur Civic Center and sponsored by the center and the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The featured band was Wreckless Whiskey and collection buckets were out to support the work of a new not-for-profit organization Amber Oberheim has created called Peacemaker Project 703. The number was the badge of her late husband, a 44-year-old Champaign police officer who was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic violence incident.

The solemn and emotional funeral in Decatur of Chris Oberheim — a former Decatur police officer whose brother Joe is a serving city officer — was attended by police from all over the country. And the sight of Chris Oberheim’s wife and their four daughters braving their grief touched the heart of the nation. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both sent the family letters of support and sympathy.

Amber Oberheim, 44, who addressed Wednesday’s crowd during the concert, is devoted to taking all that sympathy, pain and support and harnessing it into a force for good. She believes that God has sustained her in her pain and Project 703 is the new divine purpose of her life.

The stated goals of Project 703 is to “proactively support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.” Oberheim, who lives in Monticello, has said she has had enough of seeing police criticized and hated for doing their jobs while others stand up for the rights of criminals.

And as she has stated previously, she can distill her operating philosophy down to one stark sentence: “It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons.”

The Oberheim family’s way of memorializing and honoring Chris Oberheim is to saddle up and confront what they feel is going wrong in a violent society they also fear is losing its moral compass.

A few months after her husband’s death, she had stood before the Champaign City Council and delivered a similar message to the one she brought to Decatur on Wednesday: “I am in no way backing down in my mission to show others how to honor, respect, love, defend and value my police family,” she said.

“I will continue to fight for them until the job is done.”

Sarah Butts, the civic center’s sales and events manager, said Party on the Patio Concerts bring free entertainment and the chance to benefit worthy causes. And Butts, the widow of former Decatur police officer and Macon County Courthouse security officer Tommy Butts, said she could think of no more worthy cause than Peacemaker Project 703.

“Although my husband passed away in vastly different circumstances (Tommy Butts, 58, lost his battle with kidney disease in 2019) it’s still a family,” she said of the law enforcement community.

“And as Officer Oberheim started his career here in Decatur, we all at the civic center felt like anything we could do to help out we should do. We see it as a way to pay it forward, we want to give back to the community we all live in. The work of Peacemaker Project 703 just appealed to all of us.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.