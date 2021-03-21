Family awaits final confirmation that skeletal remains found in Pana field are those of missing Daniel Crosby

The Crosby family, which is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who hurt Daniel Crosby, had said previously that they now feared he met with foul play and there were individuals who had information about his fate.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s grim discovery, Tim Crosby said the family would await the results of the forensic examination and the police investigation.

“We had indications there was foul play but that doesn’t mean that is what happened,” Crosby added Sunday. “Now we can hope we will get those answers once and for all.”

Crosby had been reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18, 2020. On the night he disappeared, his vehicle had got stuck in a field near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana and he was last seen walking away from it.

The location of the remains is in an area north and east of the last known location of Daniel Crosby and beyond areas that had previously been searched, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Daniel Crosby had visited Pana to see friends when he disappeared.