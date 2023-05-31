Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The heartbroken family of murder victim Tabitha Lourash confronted the man who shot her to death — her husband Jeffrey L. Lourash — and condemned him to his face as a monster who now had his own special place reserved in hell.

Lourash, 57, had pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was given a sentence Wednesday that means he will now almost certainly die behind bars: 45 years, with the stipulation it must be served at 100%.

Evidence gathered by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office showed that 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash had been killed at the family’s Warrensburg home in the early morning hours of Nov. 23 while protecting her children.

The brave mom had been trying to safeguard the kids, aged 17, 15, 13 and 11 from the latest in a pattern of drunken rampages by the defendant, who admitted to drinking a fifth of whisky a night.

He had punched the 17-year-old in the face and left him with a bloody nose after the boy intervened to try and defend his mother and she had called the police. She had also armed herself with a handgun and told her children to flee as her husband confronted her. Police know so much about what happened as she had the presence of mind to record an audio-only version of events on her cell phone.

Lourash is heard asking her “Are they coming to get me?” referring to the cops. She replies “Yes, they are,” and her husband is then heard saying “It’s over, it’s over,” before his wife pleads with him saying “Don’t do this, Jeffrey, don’t do this,” and then the shots ring out. Tabitha Lourash died in a hail of bullets, suffering 11 gunshot wounds.

Paula Mitchell, Tabitha Lourash’s aunt, faced Jeffrey Lourash in Macon County Circuit Court before sentencing to deliver a victim impact statement that labeled him as a cruel and abusive man who terrorized his family behind closed doors.

“You know tomorrow is June 1, Jeff, and you know what day that is? Tabitha would have been 42 tomorrow,” said Mitchell.

“So, hopefully, the verdict you get, the sentencing you get, will be enough of a birthday present to her. And I know one day you will rot in hell for what you’ve done… you were not worthy of her and her love.”

The victim’s brother, Cody Weaver, said his sister hid the abuse she and her family suffered and her relatives had discovered too late “the monster that we let into our family; and I do think there is a special place in hell for you.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Mullison had asked for a maximum sentence of 60 years. She said Jeffrey Lourash had snapped when he realized his carefully guarded lie of being a devoted husband and father to his four children was about to be finally exposed on the night his wife called the cops.

“And the trauma that has been inflicted on those kids is just incredible,” said Mullison. “...they’ve lost their mother who clearly loved them and they loved her.”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead said there was no sentence any court could impose that would equal the amount of pain and emotional trauma the children and their relatives have suffered.

She said Lourash had degenerated into a drunk, angry man and while it wasn’t an excuse, the alcohol did explain the rage that led to murder. She also pointed out he had tried to shoot himself to death on the night of the murder — suffering a facial wound in the botched effort — and had even tried to kill himself in the Macon County Jail by getting his head slammed in a heavy metal sliding door.

Moorehead said he was full of remorse for what he had done and had voluntarily surrendered all his parental rights in the wake of the killing and entered a guilty plea quickly to avoid a drawn-out court case. She said he had no significant criminal history and argued for a minimum sentence of 20 years.

“What this court is about is not vengeance but justice and that is a very difficult distinction to make when dealing with such a terrible, terrible loss,” she added.

Passing sentence, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith said he struggled to find anything positive to say about Lourash. “This is an awful case, simply awful,” the judge said.

“The defendant’s drunk, he is emotional, he’s irrational and he turns a bad fight for really no reason — and I haven’t heard any adequate reason, other than his own toxicity — into an absolute tragedy.”

None of the family’s children were present to see their father sentenced. Mullison said the older children had made their own decision not to be there and the relatives who are looking after all of them decided to keep the two youngest away from the proceedings.

