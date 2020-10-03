Family, Decatur apartment building at odds over bedbug issue

DECATUR — Denise Davis says her father, Jerry Baumgartner, lived at Oxford House for three years and spent the last year of it battling bedbugs.
“It had gotten so bad he had to get his laundry, his clothes and linens, stored in trash bags in the trunk of his car,” Davis said. She recently took time off work and recruited friends to do the same to move Baumgartner from the apartment building to a friend's home in Missouri. “They would spray, but it didn't take care of the problem. He'd keep complaining about it but they wouldn't do anything.”
Oxford House, at 2700 N. Monroe St., offers apartments for seniors age 62 and older and people with disabilities. Spokeswoman Kiera Ellis said the building management did hire a pest control company to spray, but when they directed Baumgartner to dispose of his mattress and bed, where the insects were nesting, he didn't do that, and the spray failed to eradicate the bedbugs.
“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” she said. “As soon as we were made aware of a problem, we retained a vendor for remediation which was completed within 24 hours of the residents’ report. We remain committed to addressing any pest control concerns in a timely manner and appreciate our residents continued cooperation as we conduct treatments to ensure a clean and safe residence.”
Davis said that her father, at age 82, isn't physically able to do things like remove a mattress and bed from his apartment, and with her living in another state, she wasn't able to help him until the recent move to Missouri to be near her. They put most of his belongings into storage and plan to “bug bomb” the storage unit to kill the bedbugs before he can use any of the things again. His bed and lift chair will both have to be replaced, as they were too infested.
While she was trying to assist long-distance, she called the Macon County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Department on Aging, but none of those could help her, she said.
Kathy Wade, director of Environmental Health and Emergency Preparedness for the Macon County Health Department, said she does not remember such a call, but bedbugs are outside the health department's jurisdiction. Bedbugs don't transmit disease.
“When it comes to bedbug calls, I let them know it's their right as a tenant that property management is made aware (of the problem) and it is up to property management or the landlord to provide a livable habitat,” she said.
Uprooting her father from his home was hard on him, Davis said, and he also had COVID-19 several weeks ago, although he's well now.
“It put a big hindrance on him,” she said. “He wanted to go to the doctor and they'd see bedbugs and kick him out. I'm 500 miles away. There's only so much I could do. It was (all) a huge ordeal.”
