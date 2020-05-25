Family displaced in Decatur house fire

×
DECATUR — Food on a stove is believed to have caused a house fire Sunday evening, the Decatur Fire Department said.
The fire was in the 1900 block of West Leafland Avenue. Fire crews found smoke and quickly put out the kitchen fire, the department said in a statement.
No one was home at the time.
Two unconscious dogs and several cats were removed from the home. "Both dogs regained consciousness, unfortunately, the cats did not respond to resuscitative" efforts, the statement said.
The Red Cross is helping the two adults and a child. The fire is under investigation.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Bloomington: Tim Gleason
Bloomington City Manager: Tim Gleason Annual salary: $186,808.09 City population: 77,962 (2018)
Start date: July 2018
Champaign: Dorothy Ann David
Champaign City Manager: Dorothy Ann David Annual salary: $ 210,728 for July 2018-June 2019 City population: 88,029 (2018)
Start date: March 2013
Charleston: Scott Smith
Charleston City Manager: Scott Smith Annual salary: $137,961 City population: 20,186 (2018)
Start date: appointed Interim city manager in August 2003, appointed as permanent city manager in November 2003
Decatur: Scot Wrighton
Decatur City Manager: Scot Wrighton Annual salary: 185,000 City population: 71,290 (2018)
Start date: March 2019
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Effingham: Steven Miller
Effingham City Administrator: Steven Miller Annual salary: $127,071.92 City population: 12,339 (2011)
Start Date: January 2019
Lincoln: Elizabeth Kavelman
Lincoln City Administrator: Elizabeth Kavelman Annual salary: $51,499.92 City population: 13,685 (2018)
Start Date: July 2018
Mattoon: Kyle Gill
Mattoon City Administrator: Kyle Gill Annual salary: $108,664.70 City population: 17,729 (2018)
Start date: interim October 2012; permanent August 2013
Normal: Pam Reece
Normal City Manager: Pam Reece Annual salary: $185,000 City population: 54,742 (2018)
Start Date: April 2018
Springfield: James Langfelder
Springfield mayor: James Langfelder Annual salary: $129,631 City population: 114,694 (2018)
First term: Elected in 2015, Second term: Elected in 2019
Sullivan: Dan Flannell
Sullivan City Administrator: Dan Flannell Annual salary: $98,500 City population: 4,434 (2011)
Start Date: January 2017
Urbana: Carol Mitten
Urbana City Administrator: Carol Mitten Annual salary: $160,992 City population: 42,046 (2018)
Start Date: June 2018
