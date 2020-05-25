Family displaced in Decatur house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Food on a stove is believed to have caused a house fire Sunday evening, the Decatur Fire Department said.

The fire was in the 1900 block of West Leafland Avenue. Fire crews found smoke and quickly put out the kitchen fire, the department said in a statement.

No one was home at the time.

Two unconscious dogs and several cats were removed from the home. "Both dogs regained consciousness, unfortunately, the cats did not respond to resuscitative" efforts, the statement said.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and a child. The fire is under investigation.

