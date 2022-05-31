Family fights leads to husband and wife arrests in Maroa, police report

MAROA — A family fight between two married couples outside a bar in Maroa left one man knocked out in the street and was still in progress when officers arrived, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Maroa Police Department said trouble flared on the evening of May 22 outside the bar in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.

The affidavit said police found a 50-year-old male victim lying unconscious in the road. As he lay there, his 45-year-old wife was trying to wake him up but, while she did this, she was also under attack herself.

“...Her sister-in-law… was striking her with a closed fist on the right side of the face and did so numerous times until I grabbed her arm and placed her in handcuffs,” said the affidavit from one of the officers involved.

The sister-in-law, aged 52, was booked on preliminary charges of committing aggravated battery in a public place.

The sister-in-law's 49-year-old husband, who witnesses describe as having earlier knocked his brother out and then continued to punch him as he lay unconscious, was booked on the same charge.

Macon County Jail records showed he was released the next day after paying a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000, and his wife was released the same day on the same bail. Prosecutors, however, had asked for his bail to be set at $20,000 and hers to be set at $15,000.

Bail conditions forbid either of them from having further contact with their respective victims.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

